The North Dakota Geological Survey employs three full-time paleontologists, but they are not the state’s only excavators.

For over 20 years state paleontologists have received the support of an army of volunteers who dig and brush alongside them in search of fossils. Geological Survey staff are spending time with volunteers at four dig sites across the state this summer.

“It’s like a giant hide-and-seek for adults,” said Amy Robinson, a volunteer at a public dig on July 20.

Much of the work state paleontologists do would move at a slower pace if it were not for the support volunteers bring with their shovels and brushes.

“We have a fair bit of citizen science going on right now,” Fossil Preparator Mindy Householder said while examining parts of a turtle shell that one volunteer had just uncovered.

Householder, who works for the State Historical Society of North Dakota preparing Dakota the Dinomummy — a 67 million-year-old Edmontosaurus discovered near Marmarth in 1999 — as well as other projects for study and display at the state Heritage Center, joined the July 20 dig.

“It’s good to get the orientation of something in the field before you go into the lab,” she said.

The dig site in the Hell Creek Formation south of Mandan in rural Morton County had already yielded 15 field jackets after just over a week, according to Geological Survey Paleontologist Jeff Person. A field jacket is a covering that paleontologists place over fossils to keep them safe for transport from the field.

Essential volunteers

At the July 20 dig volunteers spent an entire day between the buttes of southwest North Dakota methodically chipping away at the dirt covering the fossils, while the summer sun shined down on them.

Not all digs last the whole day. The Geological Survey also makes available half-day digs for families with children as young as 10. Full-day digs are available to everyone 15 and older.

There are around 500 volunteer spots open every summer. This summer, the cost of a dig is between $30 and $60 depending on the length of the dig and the location. All the spots have filled up, but there is a wait-list available on the web page for the digs, at bit.ly/3KkwQZn.

What volunteers find goes to state collections to help the Geological Survey better understand the history and prehistory of the state.

“There’s no way we could do what we do without the volunteers,” Person said.

Thrill of the hunt

The chance to discover the remains of creatures that lived millions of years ago is what draws so many to the digs, according to Person.

Robinson reflected that sentiment as she dug and brushed dirt near what Householder speculated was a dinosaur’s head.

“It’s just pretty amazing so many years later we can find their bones,” Robinson said.

She traveled from Michigan for the dig. Person said the digs regularly get visitors from even farther. He remembers one family that joined from Italy.

The digs also are frequented by many in the state. Kim Lee, of Bismarck, said she has been attending public fossil digs for several years.

“The thrill of finding something brings you back,” she said.

Living a dream

Dinosaur bones are not the only kinds of fossils state paleontologists seek out. Some of the most useful discoveries are of smaller ancient mammals, according to Person.

“(They are) the biggest scientifically, but smallest physically,” he said.

The remains of these smaller mammals have helped state paleontologists narrow down the age of rocks at a site southwest of Dickinson from a time gap that was once between 25 million and 35 million years old to a more precise 32 million years, according to Person.

The location south of Mandan is the most popular dig site. It accounts for almost half of the volunteer spots.

The area is full of fossils but there were also a number of creatures around that still had a pulse. As the group arrived and started unloading the van that held digging equipment, a deer and fawn could be seen running nearby. Many steps one takes here are also accompanied by the hops of a dozen or so grasshoppers.

What is living out there today may one day also become fossils for a future generation of paleontologists to better understand the state’s natural history.

The Geological Survey has been digging at the site since 2015. The hill there has lost about 7 feet in height and many more feet in length since that time, as excavators have slowly removed the dirt to uncover fossils, according to Person.

Ginger and Kraig Crawford, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, first attended a dig two years ago near Medora after their daughter Savannah Olson, of Bismarck, bought the three of them spots on a dig as a Christmas gift. They returned for the July 20 dig. Their goal is to eventually go to every site in North Dakota.

“Doesn’t everybody want to be a paleontologist?” Ginger Crawford asked.