On the campaign trail, presidential candidates are always in search of their opponents’ Achilles heel. But North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has taken that expression literally and is now campaigning on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Burgum, however, might find that such an injury could be an asset for his presidential campaign — as long as it doesn’t worsen. He’s mounted a long-shot presidential bid and failed to get a breakout moment at the first Republican primary debate, throwing the future of his campaign into question as it’s unclear whether he’ll meet polling requirements for the second debate. But some experts say the injury could humanize Burgum to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The governor spent much of his time in the two early states prior to the injury, which came the night before the first debate in a game of pick-up basketball. He viewed the debate as his first chance to introduce himself to a broad national audience — though he had less speaking time than all but one of the other candidates on the stage — and has planned to continue his focus on Iowa and New Hampshire in the days since.

Campaigning in those two states involves a lot of intimate events and face-time with voters. In these conversations, many voters are looking to humanize the candidate, according to longtime Republican strategist Robert Haus.

Haus, whose resume includes Iowa presidential campaigns for candidates like Bob Dole and Rick Perry, said many Iowa voters expect transparency from presidential hopefuls that visit the state, and welcome the chance to meet them face-to-face.

Through much of his campaign, Burgum has emphasized his small-town values, referencing his home state and saying he intends to “cowboy up” with regards to his injury on the campaign trail. Haus said the injury can serve as a test for voters, who might look to Burgum’s response for an understanding of the candidate’s resilience.

“We’ve got farmers that wake up every morning — back hurts, leg hurts, arm hurts, they’re bruised up — and they still go out and get to work. We’ve got first, second, third shift people, every morning, they get up, they’re dinged up a little bit. They gotta go to work,” Haus said. “So I think there’s going to be a healthy respect for somebody who has a little bit of a dent in the front fender, and he’s still driving to work, right? It’s what all of us do every single day.”

Injuries like the one Burgum suffered are becoming more common, according to Dr. Mark Berg of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. He said an Achilles injury typically comes with a recovery time of eight to 12 weeks, though it could take up to a year for Burgum to reach his previous level of mobility.

Campaigning on an Achilles injury is possible, though it does present some risks, Berg said. Healing the tendon optimally requires the two ends of the tear to be kept close together, and increased movement can impact the chance of a re-rupture, which would restart Burgum’s healing timeline. In that sense, campaigning presents some risks, Berg said, though he thinks Burgum should still be able to heal as long as he follows medical guidance.

Burgum’s injury as a candidate for president comes amid ongoing discussions about age in elected office: Both parties’ current frontrunners would break the record of the oldest president to win on Election Day. That’s also a record President Joe Biden currently holds, as he was 77 when he won in 2020. Winning again would cement that record, and a victory for former President Donald Trump would allow him to claim the title, as he’d be a few months older on Election Day 2024 than Biden was in 2020.

Both candidates have been the target of attacks that draw into question their mental capacity, both during their time in office and throughout their 2020 and 2024 candidacies. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is the oldest sitting member of Congress, and her ailing health has drawn criticism as she remains in office. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has frozen in front of reporters twice in the past two months after a fall in March left him sidelined for six weeks.

But Republican strategist Jim Merrill, who has worked on presidential campaigns for George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio in New Hampshire, said he doesn’t think Burgum’s injury will evoke those comparisons with voters.

“I don’t think people would look at him and say he’s too old,” Merrill said. “I think they’re gonna say, ‘Here’s a guy who’s physically active and went out and hurt himself.’ We’ve all been there.”

Burgum was quick to get back out on the campaign trail, making his first stops post-injury in New Hampshire just days after the injury. He’s been seen with a scooter at campaign events, making quips about his health and the vehicle — even going so far as to suggest he might need an off-road model, reported the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Merrill said Burgum seems to be taking the injury in stride, not letting it stop him from connecting with voters. Those kinds of conversations matter to voters, he said, and they can happen “if you’ve got two good legs or only one.”

“It’d be easy to say ‘Oh jeez, I tweaked myself, I’m gonna have to go on radio interviews.’” Merrill said. “I’m sure he’s uncomfortable. He was uncomfortable at the debate. That’s a painful injury. But I think the fact that he’s out there fighting through it and doing so with a smile, I think it speaks well of him. And I think the voters will feel similarly.”