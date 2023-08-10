Mandan police plan ‘Grill With a Cop’

Mandan police have scheduled their 6th Annual “Grill With a Cop” event for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The evening of food and fun for the public is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Eagles Park Shelter 1. The park is at 100 14th St. NE in Mandan.

Police will offer free hot dogs, brats and hamburgers. People can meet with officers and staff, and kids can see emergency vehicles up close.

Gospel Fest set for Sunday

The 12th annual Gospel Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave.

The festival will feature area musicians Bob Tikeppi, Jennifer Braun, Steve Harmon, Master’s Plan, Lyle Zimmerman, Brad Doll, Erhardt Country, Randy Karr Band, Wayne Douglas and Royal Country.

For more information, call Alice Delzer at 701-527-4179.

Nitschke elected district governor

Carol Nitschke, Bismarck, has been elected district governor for the Minnesota-Dakotas district of Kiwanis International.

Nitschke is a member of the Mandan Kiwanis and has served in other district leadership roles.

2023 Mandan High School graduate recognized

Arianna Gonzales-Rodriguez, a 2023 Mandan High School graduate, has been named the winner of the North Dakota Council of Teachers of English “John Wall Promising Artist” award.

Gonzales-Rodriguez served as editor-in-chief of the Mandan High School Courier. She is also fluent in French and Spanish and plans to major in journalism and communications at Bismarck State College.

Small game, waterfowl, furbearer rules set

North Dakota’s 2023 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, with most season structures similar to last year.

The state Game and Fish Department said noteworthy items include:

Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 23. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Sept. 30.

The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed due to low populations.

Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking tree squirrels.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

The guides contain upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, including a complete listing of season opening and closing dates, as well as daily and possession limits.

Staff reports