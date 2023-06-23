The building of an access road to support construction of a new BNSF Railway bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan began Wednesday.

Railroad and state Department of Transportation officials say the work will impact traffic.

Construction of the access road was expected to begin on the Memorial Highway exit ramp and northbound Interstate 194 south of the BNSF Railway underpass in Mandan.

During the work on the DOT right-of-way, a shoulder closure will be in place on the Memorial Highway exit ramp and there will be a lane closure on northbound I-194 to the underpass. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place on the exit ramp.

Flaggers may be used to help direct traffic through construction, and the speed limit will be reduced through the corridor. Some minimal traffic delays are expected. The construction is expected to be completed next month.

The existing Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905. BNSF says the bridge has reached the end of its lifespan, and a modern structure is needed. The U.S. Coast Guard after a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan agreed, and said the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge.

The railroad expects construction of a new bridge to take 2-3 years. The existing bridge will be left in service until the new one is operational. The cost of construction and removal is estimated at more than $64 million.

BNSF has all of the state and federal permits it needs to begin construction. The Friends of the Rail Bridge — a local nonprofit citizen group advocating for preservation of the existing bridge — has challenged two state permits in court. That case is pending.

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge — it just wants to keep the existing one and turn it into a pedestrian bridge tourist attraction. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to do that at just under $7 million.

More information on the BNSF bridge project is at www.bnsfbismarckbridge.com.