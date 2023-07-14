BNSF Railway has begun work to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River following years of permitting and preparation.

The North Dakota Department of Water Resources on April 24 issued BNSF the two final permits needed to begin construction. The move came six months after the U.S. Coast Guard finished a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan, concluding the bridge "is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced."

"We plan for the new bridge to last for another 100 years to meet our customers' current and future transportation needs, as this is a key route for interstate commerce," railroad spokeswoman Amy McBeth said. "Replacing our bridge is a massive private infrastructure project, and the biggest one we'll conduct in the state for several years."

The project will cost about $100 million, a significant increase from the estimate of $60 million five years ago when BNSF began the permitting process. The railroad will pay the entire cost.

The new bridge will be on the existing BNSF right of way. It will be built roughly 30 feet to the north of the existing bridge's centerline. It will be 1,554 feet long and consist of 12 spans. Seven concrete spans varying in length from about 70-80 feet will be used for the approach spans -- four on the west side of the river and three on the east. Five steel spans, each about 200 feet long, will be in place over the river. Eleven piers and two abutments will be constructed.

Rail service will not be disrupted. Trains will continue to run on the existing bridge until construction of the new bridge is complete.

"Train crews will be aware of employees performing work and equipment, but will plan to travel at regular speeds through the area," McBeth said.

Construction timeline

The construction of the bridge and removal of the existing bridge needs to be done in a specific sequence at certain times of the year because of the weather, according to McBeth. The first step taking place this year is ensuring access to the project area and building the embankment and piers for the substructure of the bridge.

Construction on an access road that will be used by trucks hauling construction equipment and material for the project began late last month. The removal of vegetation and any other material needed to be moved for the project has already taken place.

McBeth did not have a count for how many trees were removed.

"Most of any trees removed would be on BNSF property, and they’ve been taken down so the bridge can be constructed. The environmental impact statement says that trees removed outside of the BNSF right of way will be replaced," she said.

Excavation for structures on land such as abutments and piers has started on the east side of the river.

An access road and laydown area for storage of equipment and supplies on the east side of the river was previously built, but it was improved this spring.

"The goal is to keep as much construction activity as possible off the public roadways by utilizing the Department of Transportation property," McBeth said.

BNSF will utilize the DOT's right of way to build its own access road into the project area on the west side of the river.

"That will allow trucks bringing in equipment and material for the project to travel on a road built by us and not used by the general public," McBeth said. "It’s an example of where we try to minimize impact to the public, and safely and efficiently access the construction site."

Trucks will begin hauling dirt from the east side of the river to the west to build the embankment needed for the new bridge once the access road is finished in a few weeks. The railroad has an agreement with the city of Bismarck to utilize fill for the embankment.

The City Commission last December approved agreements giving BNSF the right to access certain portions of city property and to obtain soil from city property to be used for the embankment on the west side of the river. The city will be compensated 50 cents per cubic yard of material. BNSF will reclaim the site “so as to leave it in a good state of repair” once the work is done.

Pile driving and work in the water to build a dock wall will take place this fall. A dock wall is a platform along the water used for loading and unloading.

Construction of the embankment will resume after winter, and in-water pier construction will start next spring.

The next step from late 2024 to 2026 will be building the superstructure -- or top part -- of the bridge. Train traffic will begin using the new bridge tentatively in late summer 2026.

The final step will be the removal of the existing bridge, which McBeth said is expected to take about a year.

Preservation efforts

A permit from Water Resources has detailed language on how the existing bridge can be dismantled. The structure cannot be removed using explosives due to a water quality certification from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The existing bridge has been the subject of an extensive back-and-forth between BNSF and Friends of the Rail Bridge, a local citizens group that wants to preserve it so it can turned into a walking bridge tourist attraction. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to do that at just under $7 million.

The nonprofit FORB said late last year that it had not raised any money specifically for preserving and repurposing the bridge because private foundations wanted bridge ownership established first. FORB has long argued that the state owns the bridge. BNSF maintains it has clear title -- an assertion bolstered by Attorney General Drew Wrigley's comment during a State Historical Board meeting in March that the bridge "has always been owned privately."

The Water Resources permit for bridge removal references parts being available “for either salvage or disposal.” The railroad has said dismantling the bridge rather than blowing it up will ensure that pieces of it can be retained if any groups wish to use them for historic preservation projects.

BNSF is providing $500,000 for a grant program to help document the history and legacy of the rail bridge, according to the State Historical Society, which is administering the Bis-Man Rail Bridge Fund. In February it began accepting applications for salvage, exhibits, special projects and educational activities directly related to the history of the bridge.

Four applicants applied for a grant; all of the funds are expected to be used by those applicants, according to State Historical Society Lead Historic Preservation Specialist Lorna Meidinger.

Projects will range from art to preserving the history of the bridge through exhibits and a documentary.

Meidinger did not immediately name the applicants. An announcement will be made once all the details are finalized, she said.