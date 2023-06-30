Brenda Nagel has been named Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC president and chief executive officer effective July 17.

“For nearly 20 years, I’ve been honored to serve the Chamber EDC in a number of different volunteer roles including chair of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Steering Committee and board chair in 2017,” Nagel said. “So I can’t think of a better opportunity to give back to a community that has already given me and my family so much.”

Nagel comes to the Chamber EDC from the University of Mary where she served since 2017, most recently as vice president for public affairs. Prior to her role at the school, Nagel worked for Aetna CVS Health from 1994-2017 in leadership roles including senior director of operations in the company’s Bismarck office.

She succeeds outgoing Chamber EDC President and CEO Brian Ritter, who will resign July 14 to become Sanford Health’s head of market affairs.

“It was critical that we moved quickly to identify a new president and CEO, but also conduct a comprehensive search process,” Chamber EDC Board Chair Wendy Van Duyne said. “It was clear after reviewing all of the applicants and conducting multiple rounds of interviews, that Brenda is ideally suited to lead our organization forward.”

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC serves more than 1,230 members across Bismarck-Mandan and the surrounding area.