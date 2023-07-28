Bismarck teacher a state finalist

A Mandan woman who teaches in Bismarck is a finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

Sheila Peterson is a physical education teacher at Wachter Middle School. She’s among four finalists for the award, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

The others are Andee Mattson, a music teacher at Ely Elementary in Rugby; Trisha Schaefer, a sixth-grade math teacher at Minot’s Erik Ramstad Middle School; and Megan Wasness, an English teacher at Devils Lake’s Central Middle School. They all were named county teachers of the year in April.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler plans to visit each finalist’s school at the beginning of the upcoming academic year to celebrate their achievement.

“The North Dakota teacher of the year finalists exemplify the best of dedication and excellence in education,” she said in a statement. “Educators are humble by nature, but they deserve our praise and recognition. Their impact resonates far beyond their classrooms, shaping futures and inspiring generations.”

The finalists are undergoing interviews with a review committee composed of representatives of school administrators, teachers, school boards, nonpublic schools, DPI, the Department of Career and Technical Education, and a previously named Teacher of the Year.

Baesler and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller will reveal the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year during a Sept. 28 ceremony in Memorial Hall in the state Capitol in Bismarck.

The winner will compete in the fall for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year award, which is administered by the Council of Chief State School Officers. The national winner typically is honored at the White House.