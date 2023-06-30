The Morton County Soil Conservation District and North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition will host a Grazing Show on July 10 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Glen Ullin.

Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. with a program to follow.

The program features mentors from the coalition. Jay Reiser, Derrick Dukart and Lance Gartner will discuss rotational grazing practices, cover crops and integrating livestock and take questions from attendees. There also will be discussion of cost share and NDGrazingExchange.com.

Registration is required by July 1 at www.ndglc.org/events.

The Morton County Soil Conservation District sponsors the Big Muddy Creek Watershed project and the NDGLC was organized by a grassroots group in 1996 to promote the health and regeneration of North Dakota's 13.5 million acres of grazing lands.

For more information, go to ndglc.com.