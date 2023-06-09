The state-owned Bank of North Dakota reported assets of $10.2 billion at the end of 2022, a second straight year of a record.

Bank President Todd Steinwand told the state Industrial Commission last week that the Bismarck bank's loan portfolio grew to a record $5.4 billion. Business loans were up by $675 million, and agriculture loans increased by $8 million, Prairie Public reported.

The bank also reported record profits of $191.2 million -- an increase of $41 million from 2021. It reported a 19% return on investment.

Bank assets including loans, securities and cash in 2021 totaled $10 billion. Steinwand at the time attributed North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid along with another $1 billion in additional state tax revenue and earnings from the Legacy Fund oil tax savings. The bank also had seen 16 years of record profits until 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Steinwand in a statement this year said, "While profit numbers may grab headlines, that is not what motivates us. Rather it is being able to support the needs of local communities, business owners, farmers and ranchers through our loan programs.”

The Legislature this year transferred $150 million of bank profits to the state’s general fund, which is the state’s main operating fund, to help balance the budget. It has made similar transfers every two years since 2017. The action this year drew criticism from Gov. Doug Burgum, chair of the Industrial Commission. He said the latest revenue numbers from April showed tax collections ahead of the forecast by $150 million, and he believes the transfer wasn’t necessary.

"That's going to end up somehow being deposited back in the bank, at checking account interest rates," Burgum said. "This circular removal of the BND profits, to pay for stuff that we don't need to use BND profits to pay for, is actually a gigantic misuse of cash."

Burgum said that money could be used for other investments. He said the Legislature approved a “cash management” study of all the different funds the state manages, and bank profits will be a part of that.

"I think we can show conclusively, with data, that pulling money out of the bank when we don't need it, is really bad," Burgum said. "That's one of the top order bad cash management things we do."

The study -- approved as part of the Office of Management and Budget bill -- is designed to make recommendations to improve the cash management of the state’s various special funds.

Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring comprise the Industrial Commission, which oversees the bank. More information on the 2022 annual report is at www.bnd.nd.gov.