A North Dakota law that took effect this month restricting sexual content in public libraries has prompted little to no change in the review processes at public libraries in Bismarck and Mandan, librarians say.

House Bill 1205, which was signed into law on April 25, forbids public libraries from including “explicit sexual material” in their children’s collections. It also requires library leaders to set up a review process for materials and report back to the state to prove their compliance with the legislation.

The Morton Mandan Public Library already has a multistep review process in place. Library Director Barb Sandstrom said the legislation’s requirements essentially boiled down to wording changes to her team’s existing policy. She expects the changes to be voted into effect at the library Board of Trustees’ next meeting.

“As we learned a little bit more about the bill, and what it might actually look like for us, there really wasn't a whole lot that we had to go back in to change,” Sandstrom said.

She is still waiting for clarity from the state about the required compliance report, but once she knows what the report will need to entail, she expects her team will already have the necessary documentation.

The scope of the law is much more limited than Senate Bill 2360, which would have opened up library employees and workers at places like newsstands to misdemeanor charges for “willfully” exposing minors to “explicit sexual material.” The bill was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum and subsequently became the subject of a failed veto override attempt.

Both pieces of legislation are part of a broader national trend in primarily Republican-led statehouses, where legislators have sought to increase regulations on facilities like libraries and classrooms due to cultural issues.

North Dakota Library Association President Kerrianne Boetcher said libraries still have some questions about the practical application of House Bill 1205. Some libraries in the state host their entire collection in the same room, for example, and are unsure of how to apply the law when they aren’t sure what counts as a children’s collection, Boetcher said.

At the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, policy changes were put in place before the law went into effect Aug 1. Library Director Christine Kujawa said the library’s Board of Trustees approved wording changes to its review policy at a July meeting, as well as a shift to a review committee comprised of library staff instead of leaving a person responsible for the decision.

Kujawa said the move came out of broader discussions about review policies, and will enable the library to draw on committee members’ varying areas of expertise to make better decisions.

However, requests for review aren’t something the library frequently encounters. Since the beginning of 2023, the Bismarck library has received only two requests for review, according to documents obtained by the Tribune. Both were objections based on sexual content or discussions of gender and sexual identity; only one of the pieces of media was removed, not on the grounds of the complaint, but because it was “infrequently checked out.” At the Mandan library, Sandstrom estimated there's been "one or two (requests) within the past 10 years."

Kujawa said even with the increased scrutiny that came with this year’s legislative session, she hasn’t heard many concerns from residents about the nature of the materials in the library’s collection.

“The feedback that we've received from citizens is more of concern about whether or not we will be censoring information that they have access to,” Kujawa said. “And we've told them that we will not.”

The majority of libraries across the state had existing collection development and review policies before the law took effect, Boetcher said. Though the legislation may not have changed the day-to-day operations of many public libraries in the state, she said, she hopes it will allow residents to better understand librarians’ goals and curation practices.

“Hopefully, what comes from it is that the public understands librarians are willing to listen to them. We're not all against them,” Boetcher said. “We're not all against reviewing the questions; we want to hear from our patrons. We want to hear what they think. And we're totally open to talking about the process of what we do in selecting books.”