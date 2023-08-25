Richard Tokach, Saint Anthony, has been elected as a delegate to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 6 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tokach, a member of the American Angus Association headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 294 Angus breeders selected by fellow members in North Dakota to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the association's board.

Kurt and Kelly Schaff, also of St. Anthony, have been elected alternate delegates and are two of 165 Angus breeders to be elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting.