Newsroom Notebook: Tested at long last

I hate getting flu shots. I hate going to the dentist. But I was genuinely excited to get my mouth swabbed for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
When Gov. Doug Burgum announced earlier this week that anyone could get tested during an all-day event at the Capitol, he specifically encouraged people to participate who, like me, are “young and healthy and feel great.” We are more likely to be asymptomatic. If infected, we could unknowingly spread the virus to someone at a higher risk of developing complications.
So, mid-press conference, I tuned him out for about five minutes to register online.
Wednesday morning, I drove to the Capitol with Tribune photographer Tom Stromme. We sat for nearly one hour and 45 minutes in a long line of cars that snaked around the parking lot and up Fourth Street. It reminded me of my childhood in Seattle, waiting forever to reach the toll booth to catch the ferry to visit my grandparents across Puget Sound. We’d eventually veer off into one of several lanes and wait yet again until the boat arrived.
While Wednesday’s wait sucked, it indicated to me that coronavirus fatigue is not as widespread in Bismarck as I’d feared. During a recent trip to the mall to buy hiking boots, I saw only two other people wearing a mask.
The testing site outside the Capitol was staffed by 50 workers from the North Dakota National Guard, the North Dakota Department of Health and local public health agencies with enough supplies to conduct 1,500 tests. As we approached the spot where they administered tests, workers verified our identities and placed stickers with our names on the vials that would soon hold our mouth swabs.
The woman who conducted my test told me it would feel like getting tested for strep throat. She instructed me to say, “Ahhhhh,” and to expect a few pokes on the back of my tongue. That part was mildly uncomfortable. I gagged slightly, but I figured it’s not as bad as the nasal test that, rumor has it, scrapes your brain.
Now comes an even longer wait for the lab to process the results, which the governor said could take up to 72 hours.
I don’t expect to test positive. I have no symptoms other than nagging nasal congestion, which I’m 99% sure is due to spring allergies and not COVID-19. But, as Burgum said, I could be asymptomatic.
I wanted to get tested for a couple reasons. For one, I’ve written 80 articles about the pandemic, and I was just plain curious to undergo the testing process.
Until now, I hadn’t had the opportunity to get tested because I wasn’t exhibiting any virus symptoms and I’m not working on the front lines fighting the pandemic. But the state has beefed up its capacity and can now process 5,000 tests per day. At several recent press conferences, Burgum has spoken about how the state has to actively seek out people to take the tests via events like the one Wednesday because the demand doesn’t seem to be there otherwise.
Nevertheless, the state plans to continue to bolster its testing capabilities as universities reopen later this summer and the state lifts restrictions on visiting long-term care facilities. Burgum indicated earlier this week that the state will look to coordinate regular testing at large businesses such as manufacturing facilities.
Although North Dakota seems well-situated with testing compared to other states, it’s still not normal for a resident here to have been tested at all. Rural McIntosh County is doing the best, with 22% of its residents tested. Burleigh County is at 11%, which roughly matches the figure statewide.
Burleigh County’s numbers will continue to go up once regular testing starts next week in the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health parking lot at 500 E. Front Ave. Anyone can get tested there, for free, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
I’m glad to have had the opportunity to get tested this week because I’m leaving Sunday to go camping in Wyoming. My goal is to stay far away from other humans, but I will inevitably have to stop at gas stations and hand over money to campground hosts.
I am well aware that some wealthy residents of coastal cities flocked to more rural areas earlier this spring to ride out the pandemic, and they brought the virus with them. Summer tourism poses a similar risk to smaller communities. I don’t want to be part of the problem. Assuming I get a text on my phone in a few days indicating that I have tested negative, I’ll leave for the mountains with a little peace of mind.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
