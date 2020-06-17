Newsroom Notebook: Tested at long last

The woman who conducted my test told me it would feel like getting tested for strep throat. She instructed me to say, “Ahhhhh,” and to expect a few pokes on the back of my tongue. That part was mildly uncomfortable. I gagged slightly, but I figured it’s not as bad as the nasal test that, rumor has it, scrapes your brain.

Now comes an even longer wait for the lab to process the results, which the governor said could take up to 72 hours.

I don’t expect to test positive. I have no symptoms other than nagging nasal congestion, which I’m 99% sure is due to spring allergies and not COVID-19. But, as Burgum said, I could be asymptomatic.

I wanted to get tested for a couple reasons. For one, I’ve written 80 articles about the pandemic, and I was just plain curious to undergo the testing process.

Until now, I hadn’t had the opportunity to get tested because I wasn’t exhibiting any virus symptoms and I’m not working on the front lines fighting the pandemic. But the state has beefed up its capacity and can now process 5,000 tests per day. At several recent press conferences, Burgum has spoken about how the state has to actively seek out people to take the tests via events like the one Wednesday because the demand doesn’t seem to be there otherwise.