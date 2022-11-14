Newsroom Notebook: Memories from hunts past

One of my favorite hunting memories is of the time I shot a mallard that landed on my mother.

It was a productive youth duck hunt. My sister and I were 11 and 13, respectively, and we bagged four ducks with our parents and Labs Roscoe and Maggie helping recover birds.

We could have had a Canada goose, too.

The goose flew in low over the still slough, but to my mother's judgment, too high for me to take. I didn't shoot.

Across the slough, breaking the morning quiet, Dad had a different plan with my sister. We heard his every instruction, culminating with, "Here it comes! Shoot! Shoot!"

BANG. Miss.

And then, Dad's harsh lament: "Oh, why'd you shoot?"

For the record, I've shot at plenty of geese over the years, though I don't recall getting any. I once fell asleep in the blind on a Grahams Island goose hunt, probably because Dad had us up at 3 a.m. to drive there from Jamestown. I'm sure he got a goose.

On another hunt, I recovered a goose my 80-year-old grandfather had dropped in a slough where the Labs refused to go. So I slipped off my boots and walked a few steps into the muck to grab the wounded bird, which eyed us malevolently.

Grandpa always enjoyed our waterfowl hunts out of Pekin. He'd sit on a swiveling barrel and watch the sky. His cane became a great tool for pulling up strands of barbwire fences. He retired from hunting at age 81.

The peak of our Pekin duck hunts was always the Saturday night "roast beast" meal at Aunt Kathy and Uncle Keith's room at the Prairie View Lodge after duck hors d'oeuvres at our camper in the city park ($10 a night to stay).

The grouse opener out of Goodrich was a favorite of mine for years. My parents', too. Their honeymoon entailed a grouse hunt, the Dakota Zoo and a play in Minneapolis. But back to Goodrich.

Our family and two old guys named Hank and Ray were usually the only parties to claim the city park's two camper pads across the street from the Sheridan County Museum (call Edna for a tour).

The park's best amenity was a spacious twin restroom with a dysfunctional urinal containing a wooden mallard in a decorative nest to dissuade usage. For years a wall poster contained the Sharpie signatures of bathroom users the world over.

One year I amazingly procured a banana cream pie from the old Harvester Cafe in Goodrich for Uncle Jim's birthday.

A hunt's cuisine is never lacking. Uncle Jim once served scallops in deer camp.

Dad delighted our cousins one year with meatballs from his Newfoundland moose -- "moose-balls" they came to be known.

And the bottomless pans of bars, cookies and caramel rolls sent along with my uncles and cousins are a camp staple. If you go hungry, it's your own fault.

Other aspects of deer camp aren't so cushy. It can be hard to fall asleep in the tent once Uncle Jim gets snoring.

And if the fire in the stove goes out, or a pyromaniac stokes it red-hot, getting comfortable isn't easy.

My sister was horrified to learn of the restroom facilities on my youth deer hunt: a collapsible seat set over a hole in the ground.

Perhaps some details are best left unsaid. What happens in deer camp, stays in deer camp.