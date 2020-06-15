× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ll let you in on a secret about how I report the news these days…

Working from home, I call a lot of sources to talk about the collapse of the oil industry, the looming closure of North Dakota’s largest coal plant and the never-ending pandemic developments. It’s draining, so as often as I can between interviews, I walk a few steps out the back door to escape in Bismarck’s most beautiful garden.

It’s early yet. The beets, onions, cantaloupe and summer squash I planted won’t be ready for harvest for months. But I regularly pluck off a few spinach leaves to toss with my basil and oregano in salads at lunchtime. En route to the vegetable patch, I pass by the pastel blossoms of my hydrangea and the fiery dahlias on the patio -- two splurges I purchased with the help of my coronavirus stimulus check.

The real magic of this garden, though, lies in the countless hours my downstairs neighbor Tina puts into maintaining the irises, peonies, violas, dianthuses and sunflowers (to name just a few of the hundreds of flowers in our yard). When I sneak out from my kitchen office to check on my own plants, she’s here to tell me when to water and to help me identify whether a little sprout of green is a seedling or a weed.

I knew hardly anything about gardening until this year. This is the first real garden I’ve ever kept following a few summers dabbling with transplanting flowers into pots and throwing a coleus or two into a patch of dirt. Until this spring, I couldn’t tell the difference between a petunia and a pansy.

It's our cats who most appreciate our efforts. Baby, Tina's long-haired tortoiseshell, roams while my brown-haired tabby, Olav, lies in the shade of the shrubs and munches on the grass. We wish they’d befriend each other, but instead we find ourselves breaking up cat fights by spraying water from a hose. Their standoffs make for a good substitute for the lack of sports on TV these days (I’m partial to gymnastics meets, but alas, I’ll have to wait another year to find out who makes the Olympic team).

I often text photos of the cats in the garden to my parents in Seattle or to my grandma. My mom moved her just in the nick of time from a large assisted living facility, which later experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, into a four-person group home. I was supposed to visit them all in April, but that obviously didn’t happen. I like to think that my grandma’s caretaker shows her the photos and that my grandma smiles at the little oasis I’ve helped grow.

Like me, my mom learned to garden in her 20s with the help of her neighbor. I wish she could fly out to visit our garden in person, but we’ve decided that’s too risky. So I keep tending to my plants while I pray, both for rain and for my family’s health a thousand miles away.

I know I’m not the only one to experience a roller coaster of emotions the past few months as I grapple with job woes, family stress and the state of the world. Just when I felt I was “getting used to” the pandemic, a flood of sadness and anger and confusion came soaring back as I watched the video of George Floyd’s death.

Once again I found myself out in the garden, pacing. Three weeks later, I’m still pacing as I process the turmoil around the nation and my role as a white journalist who, from time to time, covers issues surrounding race.

I don’t always find answers or a clear direction by the time I’m ready to walk back inside, but I come in a little more at peace. The plants and the cats know of no hardship this spring. They remind me that there is inherently good in the world and that I'm lucky, no matter how bad the news may seem.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.