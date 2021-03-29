Newsroom Notebook: Bismarck woman 1st in line for polio shot is 'firm believer in getting vaccinated'

Unruh, who still lives in Bismarck with her husband of 55 years, DuWayne, received her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination last month.

She didn't cry this time.

During the polio years, she remembers seeing on television "big, metal, tank-looking things people were in" -- the so-called "iron lung" breathing apparatus. She also went to school with children who contracted polio before the vaccines came out.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Unruh said, she's "followed the rules of what they said to do," wearing a face mask, washing her hands and keeping with only her immediate family.

"That's been probably one of the hardest parts, is when you do have family far away and you can’t get together with them," she said. Recently she visited with family she hadn't seen in over a year.

The Unruhs have traveled to 50 countries, including Australia, Russia and Cuba, but Nora said she is "not sure I want to sit close to a lot of people on an airplane yet."

Experiencing the pandemic as a grandmother who home-schooled her 11-year-old grandson, she sees parallels with the polio years.