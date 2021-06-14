Newsroom Notebook: Always kill a rattlesnake, but plumb never break up a cat fight

A bit of wisdom from the code of cow country states that a person should plumb always kill a rattlesnake. I don’t have the clout or credentials to amend that code, but I can as a general rule advise people to plumb never try to break up a cat fight.
It’s the advice my wife gave me on Memorial Day, right before I did it. I would hear about that during a three-hour emergency room visit, a bit less so at a follow-up office call, and just enough during a two-day hospital stay that she didn’t sound condescending.
I’d showered and was ready for bed that evening when she informed me that our cat, Beezer, had escaped our usually cat-proof backyard and was in a feline standoff across the street. He’s 9, has been unfriendly at times, but never vicious. He’ll usually let a family member pick him up and bring him back to the house if he’s at our chain link fence trying to protect his territory from a four-legged intruder.
This standoff was different. He was making a noise that mimicked an incoming mortar round and it got louder and more demonic when anyone or anything came close.
“Don’t pick him up,” my wife said. Looking back, it was good advice.
Keep in mind I didn’t want this ordeal to end just so I could go to bed. There were other considerations, like small kids in the neighborhood. What if one of them got too close? There are dogs around, too, and though a cat is equipped to fight, ours would be in the wrong weight class with some of the canines that walk our street. For the good of the neighborhood and my family I thought I’d pick him up, point him back across the street and follow along as he ran home. He’s slept next to my head every night since the day we brought him home from the barn where he was born. He won’t bite me. He loves me.
None of that mattered to him.
I grabbed him and headed for home. A step later I was holding a furry chainsaw. I could barely hear my wife yelling “Put him down. Put him down!” My left index finger was dripping blood on the neighbor’s driveway and my right wrist was streaming blood from what I later counted to be as many as 12 bite wounds. He plays for keeps.
My first thought was to go home, get gloves, and come back for the cat. It would have been a better thought had it occurred to me 10 minutes earlier. My wife by now was only muttering things like “why did you” and “I told you not to” and “now we have to go to the ER.”
I explained to the ER staff that I’d just finished third in a nasty street fight, a statement not totally untrue.
Several health care professionals assured me cat bites are nasty. Their sharp teeth puncture cleanly and the wounds seal up as the tooth comes out. Whatever hellspit a cat has in its mouth can’t get out of its victim’s flesh. I got an x-ray, tetanus shot, and IV antibiotics. Seemed like overkill to me, but given the results of my recent decision-making I was in no position to argue.
My hand got plump and red overnight and was worse by Wednesday. It looked like a smoked ham with fat fingers.
A physician who treats this type of wound gave me two options. He could clean the wounds out but warned that the injuries don’t let local anesthesia work as well as it should. He assured me I’d hate him by the time we were done. Option two was a hospital stay with IV antibiotics and warm water soaks. He didn’t mention further lectures from my spouse. She threw those in on her own. Less subtle was my daughter, who said the hospital isn’t where most people spend their birthday.
“But most people don’t get beat up by their cat either,” she said. She’s her mother’s daughter.
Still, they treated me well, bringing me a steak supper on my birthday and pizza the next day. It was an odd hospital stay because I felt fine. Stupid, but fine.
I keep telling myself what I did was for the good of the neighborhood. Lives were at stake. I had to step in. So far nobody else has agreed with me.
My hand and wrist improved by Thursday morning and I was released that evening. A nice nurse went through my discharge papers, highlighting important items and explaining the steps I should take. If the cat should get in another fight, “do not intervene,” she said.
I will never do that, nurse Keysha. Plumb never.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.