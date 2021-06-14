Newsroom Notebook: Always kill a rattlesnake, but plumb never break up a cat fight

A bit of wisdom from the code of cow country states that a person should plumb always kill a rattlesnake. I don’t have the clout or credentials to amend that code, but I can as a general rule advise people to plumb never try to break up a cat fight.

It’s the advice my wife gave me on Memorial Day, right before I did it. I would hear about that during a three-hour emergency room visit, a bit less so at a follow-up office call, and just enough during a two-day hospital stay that she didn’t sound condescending.

I’d showered and was ready for bed that evening when she informed me that our cat, Beezer, had escaped our usually cat-proof backyard and was in a feline standoff across the street. He’s 9, has been unfriendly at times, but never vicious. He’ll usually let a family member pick him up and bring him back to the house if he’s at our chain link fence trying to protect his territory from a four-legged intruder.

This standoff was different. He was making a noise that mimicked an incoming mortar round and it got louder and more demonic when anyone or anything came close.

“Don’t pick him up,” my wife said. Looking back, it was good advice.