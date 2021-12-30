Newsroom Notebook: A look back at hostile politics in North Dakota

Bitter moments in North Dakota politics go back to the state's first legislative session.

Throughout early state history, the Legislature dealt with censures condemning behavior, impeachments alleging crimes and misconduct, and insults in heated moments.

In a first earlier this year, the House of Representatives expelled a member. Former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, was ousted for workplace and sexual harassment documented by legislative staff. He denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't given due process.

Last month, two retiring senators denounced an erosion of civility in the Legislature in recent years.

Tribune archives and legislative records indicate other periods of hostility in years past.

'Demagogues, deadbeats, shysters'

In 1890, the Senate censured two members for insults and replaced one of them as president pro tempore.

Sens. Frederick Barlow and David Dodds had equated other senators with "unprincipled demagogues, political deadbeats and shysters of every stamp and affiliation."

The Senate adopted the censure resolution after a lengthy debate, during which the resolution's "long and violently worded" preamble was struck.

The stricken preamble stated the two senators' language "could have emanated only in the diseased brain of an imbecile or a villain."

In 1913, Rep. Edward Coltom insulted a fellow representative over the makeup of a committee. His comments drew demands for him to apologize or face expulsion.

He apologized, and the House applauded him.

In 1919, the House scrutinized a member being offered a $2,000 bribe to vote against bills establishing the Industrial Commission and state-owned Bank of North Dakota -- projects of the populist Nonpartisan League.

Rep. Walter Caddell refused to name the briber. The House met for hours in a closed-door session to discuss the incident.

Caddell said: "You may throw me out, disgrace me, if you will, brand me as unfit to represent my people in this house, but you cannot prevent me from returning to my home, to my wife and my friends, knowing that I have kept faith with one who trusted me."

The House dropped the matter, having insufficient evidence for prosecution.

Not just elected officials

In 1907, the Senate censured the Grand Forks Herald and its correspondent over coverage deemed "manifestly unfair, grossly inaccurate and untruthful."

"The senate should admonish representatives of the press that the repeated abuse of the privileges accorded them, if persisted in, must result in the curtailing of the same," stated the censure resolution.

In 1913, the House convicted life insurance agent Ben Ness of contempt for bribing representatives to defeat a tobacco bill, and sentenced him to two days in jail. The House also exonerated the representatives who were offered the bribe.

A Burleigh County jury separately convicted Ness of attempted bribery, but believed "someone higher up was to blame." He paid a $500 fine.

In 1933, a senator unsuccessfully sought to bar the leader of a Prohibition ballot measure from the Senate chamber after his comments that lawmakers who voted against repealing the state's Prohibition laws would be recalled.

The senator's resolution condemned the man's statement as "un-American, unpatriotic and wholly improper."

Impeachment trials

The state's first impeachment was in 1911, when the House voted 64-36 to charge a Devils Lake-area judge with drunkenness, crimes and corruption in office.

Said Rep. O.P. Jordal, "There are some members here who have not enough backbone to run a plow, but I hope they will turn down this resolution and send it back to the 'indignation meetings' where it belongs."

The Senate acquitted Judge John Cowan, who was a former attorney general, after a lengthy trial.

He lost reelection the next year and died in 1917.

In 1945, the House impeached the state insurance commissioner in a 70-41 vote on several counts of corruption and malfeasance for taking "kickbacks" from insurance agents.

The Senate acquitted Erickson after a three-week trial. He died two months later.

Langer's fight

North Dakota governors were removed from office twice in just a few months in 1934-35.

A federal jury convicted Gov. Bill Langer of felony corruption charges for soliciting funds from state employees.

He called a special session of the Legislature to investigate what had led to the verdict.

Days later, in a 4-1 ruling, the state Supreme Court ousted him due to the conviction.

Langer refused to go and declared martial law.

Lt. Gov. Ole Olson succeeded Langer, and he canceled the martial law order and special session.

But Langer's allies still gathered at the new Capitol in Bismarck. This was the Legislature's first use of the building.

The uncompleted chambers required improvised furniture, including pine desks, miscellaneous chairs and a wooden kitchen table to serve as the Senate president's desk.

The House reached a bare majority to begin investigation proceedings, but soon recessed.

The Senate never reached a quorum. Langer's allies used force to compel attendance.

Sergeants-at-arms took one senator by the arms from Olson's office and led him away "despite his verbal protest and physical resistance."

Olson stayed in office for six months, during which the 1934 gubernatorial election played out.

Impeached after 11 days

Williston Herald Editor Thomas Moodie won the governor's seat in a race against Langer's wife, Lydia. But his North Dakota residency drew scrutiny from Langer's allies.

The attorney general even questioned his U.S. citizenship. The House demanded proof.

In a 60-52 vote, the Republican-NPL-controlled House impeached the Democratic governor of 11 days for "crimes, corrupt conduct, malfeasance and misdemeanors in office."

"Action was taken after one of the bitterest debates in the state legislature, minority members branding the action one of the rankest political frauds ever perpetrated under a Democratic form of government," the Tribune reported.

Moodie called the House "a sounding board for political racketeers who have become involved through their own vicious gestures to a point where they have arrived at a degree of desperation."

House leaders laid aside the impeachment proceedings as the state Supreme Court took up Moodie's eligibility.

The court disqualified him for not meeting the mandatory five-year residency to be governor, having voted in Minnesota in 1932.

Moodie served just a few weeks in office. Lt. Gov. Walter Welford finished his term.

In 1936, Langer won back the governor's office after a federal jury reversed his conviction.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0