Lloyd Omdahl: You can learn a lot by getting old

It’s true. As you experience life, you can accumulate an incredible amount of knowledge. Unfortunately, at a certain age you can’t remember most of it.

While aging is a disadvantage for most people, those with a fighting spirit have had their best years over 70. Churchill was elected the second time at age 77, so Joe Biden didn’t break new ground. Dr. Mayo didn’t create a new Mecca in Rochester until age 70. At 80, George Burns won his first Oscar and at 90, Sarah gave birth to Isaac, proving that you can never be too careful.

I never buy the extended warranties although they are available for everything nowadays, including ball point pens. Salespersons aren’t even embarrassed when they make the pitch even though it sounds like they’re selling you something in which they have no confidence. Besides, at a certain age lifetime guarantees have no meaning.

At my age, medical costs are atrocious. At anybody’s age, medical costs are atrocious. (Makes me wonder if Humpty Dumpty had major medical.)

Medicare would like us to review our bills to see if they are accurate, but the reports come two months after the fact, by which time we can’t remember what happened. By which time even young people can’t remember what happened.