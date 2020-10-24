Lloyd Omdahl: We need to talk about democracy

After another long struggle begun in 1848 in a women’s convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., women finally got the right to vote with the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. The 100th anniversary of the ratification was celebrated throughout North Dakota on Aug. 26 this year.

As we look back on 230 years of history, we can see a gradual movement toward the democratic idea that voting ought to be a universal right.

At this juncture, we should note that the most recent appointment to the Supreme Court, Amy Barrett, claims that she is going to be an “originalist” on the Court. An originalist is one who wants to return to the original meaning at the time of the adoption of the Constitution. Everything adopted or passed since the Founding will be fair game.

Constitutional scholar Dr. Theodore Pedeliski suggests that originalism is “incompatible with modern technological society and culture," meaning that Barrett will have to reconcile her philosophy with the realities of the 2020s. We can only guess what will happen to many voting laws passed since 1787.