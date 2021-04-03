Lloyd Omdahl: WalletHub rains on investment parade

In another study, WalletHub ranked states by performance in education. Five of the 10 states that ranked high for innovation also ranked in the Top 10 in education, so there must be a relationship between smart and creative.

On the other hand

According to the Chamber of Commerce Foundation, North Dakota ranked high in enterprise. But these kind thoughts lacked the thoroughness of WalletHub research and are believed by people who want to think kindly about home enterprise.

This is especially important because the Legislature talked about using some of the Legacy Fund principal for investing in North Dakota business. Will the negative Wallethub report cool off the Legislature’s ardor for investing in a state low in innovation?

Usually, once the die is cast the political will is to proceed as planned, regardless of the age of the plan.

Bank didn’t count

The WalletHub people gave short shrift to the greatest innovations in our history -- the Bank of North Dakota and the State Mill and Elevator, parading socialism in a state of boundless conservatism. They didn’t look like innovation because they were 100 years old.