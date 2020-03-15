Lloyd Omdahl: Virus pandemic at our doorstep

With the possibility of a 2020 virus pandemic, it is time for North Dakotans to be reminded of the devastation that occurred in the country and the state when influenza raged in 1918. It gives us a serious lesson so that we don’t take the threat too casually and expect to continue life as usual.

Some people believe in the invincibility of the United States, doubting that anything could shatter our safety and security. If there’s a war, we will win it. If there’s a pandemic, we will cure it. If the earth warms, we will cool it. If the disaster is beyond our abilities, God will save his favorite nation.

History teaches us that empires have collapsed while in glory years comparable to the United States today. We need to have only one generation make a stupid mistake to destroy the United States. The threat is not only pandemics but, as in the case of the Roman Empire, the loss of “civic virtue," i.e. a soft citizenship that lost its civil vigilance.

1918 victims unknown

Close to our day is the worldwide epidemic of Spanish flu in 1918 that killed an unknown number of victims, estimated from 17 to 100 million. That range tells us that nobody knows.