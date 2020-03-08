Lloyd Omdahl: UND women's hockey handed a bad deal

Where did the money go?

“They” said that closure of the program was required to close a gap of $1.3 million in the budget of the UND athletic department and that there wasn’t enough fan revenue to justify continuing. Without looking at the books, some fans have noted that taking all sports to Division 1 was more costly than expected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Did women’s hockey go on the block to pay for the shortage caused by going to Division I?

The shortage of a paying crowd is true, but considering the context of the nation’s leading hockey school, money shouldn’t have been the persuasive argument.

Back in the 1970s, when saving gas was a national objective, the federal government paid the UND Bureau of Governmental Affairs to analyze busing and carpooling. We got a transportation expert from Minneapolis and a specialist from NDSU to do the technical analysis.

Buses and libraries lose, too

Inevitably, an objection was raised to considering busing because city bus systems don’t have the clientele to avoid red ink. Our Minneapolis consultant pointed out, however, that bus systems and libraries always lose money but they add significantly to the overall culture of the city.