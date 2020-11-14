Lloyd Omdahl: Trump loses in political standoff

The present political system is sustained by partisans who come out election after election. In presidential years, both parties work furiously to rally more of their kind to the polls. Because many citizens are unaware of their stake in elections, we are lucky if more than 60% show up to vote.

When it is necessary to take marginal voters by the hand for presidential elections, we can’t expect them to come out for senators or congress members who have less pizzazz. If Joe expects to have a friendly Congress after 2022, he will have to prove the worth of a Democratic administration and drag a lot of people to the polls.

It is safe to assume that he will get no cooperation from the Republicans. It will be the same game that Republicans played with Barack Obama: don’t vote for anything Obama proposes. This was repeated when the Democrats faced off with Trump.

Polls indicate that venom prevails between the parties. The level of distrust and rancor has been sustained for the past few years. So we cannot expect the parties to make peace anytime soon.

Since both parties have enough strength in one or more of the three branches of government, all checking and balancing each other, nothing will happen without compromise. And there is no mood for compromise.