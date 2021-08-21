Lloyd Omdahl: Time for transparency about North Dakota history

If you haven’t noticed, the country is having a big rhubarb over whether or not we ought to come clean about our history involving African Americans. This debate has created a lot of soul-searching in the United States.

It just seems to be the time to be transparent about that part of North Dakota history that has been swept under the rug by historians, political leaders, pioneers, editors, legislators and all others not included in the foregoing groups.

When we were founded no one was actually looking for us. Pierre de la Verendrye came upon us in 1738 while looking for a route to the western sea. Of course, discovery by accident occurs frequently. At the universities, we call it research.

President Jefferson was a very curious scientist among other things. It became apparent that he was a Democrat when he bought the Louisiana Territory in 1803 with borrowed money sight unseen. Of course, North Dakota was a beneficiary of this reckless spending so Republicans didn’t make a big issue of it.

Pembina was the first settlement in North Dakota, leaking people over from Manitoba. The newcomers actually thought they were in Canada but there were no markings delineating the international border.