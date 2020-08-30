Lloyd Omdahl: The unfinished business of Seneca Falls

Being silent in church

In churches run by men, literal emphasis has always been given to Apostle Paul’s suggestion that women be quiet in church and discuss questions with their husbands at home.

Stanton replies in Resolution Seven: “Resolved, that woman has too long rested satisfied in the circumscribed limits which corrupt customs and a perverted application of the Scriptures have marked out for her, and that it is time she should move to an enlarged sphere which her great Creator has assigned her.”

Then Resolution 11 declares that “the speedy success of our cause depends upon the zealous and untiring efforts by both men and women, for the overthrow of the monopoly of the pulpit, and for the securing to women an equal participation with men in various trades, professions, and commerce.”

Avoiding religious quagmire

Thus, the convention’s sentiment covered both the secular and religious world. However, the only implementation occurred in the secular world, skirting the religious quagmire.

The time has come to confront the inequality of men and women found in many churches, not for the usual secular reasons but for harmonious conformity to Scripture, much of which has been misinterpreted for centuries.