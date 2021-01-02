Lloyd Omdahl: The Electoral College has faults, but ...

But today we have a different idea of democracy. We decided that the people ought to vote for the electors; then we added voting for U.S. senators. Because this drift toward democracy has become common coin, we now look at the Electoral College as an archaic monstrosity that warps our belief in the equality of all humans.

First, there is the formula for allocating electors to the states, distorted by inclusion of the two U.S. senators in each state’s allocation. If the Senate seats were not included, states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont and New Hampshire would get only one elector instead of three.

Is human equality worth the price?

Second, every state gets its allocation on the basis of the previous decennial census. That means the 2020 presidential election was based on the 2010 decennial census. Over that 10-year period, some states saw significant increases in their populations.

If the election had been based on the 2020 census, Texas would have received at least five more electoral votes; Florida would have had four more; several other states would have had one more. So equality was once again compromised by the system.