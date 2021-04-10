Lloyd Omdahl: The bitter realities of growing old

Hearing slips away

Hearing is something that will slip away on us unknowingly. On a visit to see if Dad shouldn’t be relocated, my kids told me that my hearing was slipping. So they tested me with the car turn signal. I failed because I couldn’t hear it click.

“So,” I asked, “how did you know?” To which they replied, “Every time we came to visit the TV was louder.”

One of the greatest challenges for our keepers is getting possession of our car keys. We know that they know that we know we can’t plan trips to Bismarck if we have to walk. And we’re too suspicious of strangers to hitchhike.

Car keys, please

Before our keepers make the big effort, they gather the evidence. It is true that we ripped up the neighbor’s grand prize tulip bed while we were diverted by a pair of rabbits. Hitting the beautiful white birch near the driveway was too much. Once might have been forgiven but not twice. The car was totaled both times.

As a compromise, our keepers let us keep the car as long as we don’t drive it. If the car is near at hand, we can at least dream of driving to the Dairy Queen for a tasty sundae.