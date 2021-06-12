Lloyd Omdahl: State needs a bigger view for Legacy Fund

While other armchair quarterbacks are surveying the work of the 2021 legislative session, the three most significant acts include $700 million in bonding for infrastructure, $70 million for “career academies” to expand instruction in technical skills, and statutory authority for using the $8 billion Legacy Fund for some investing in North Dakota.

The career academies will welcome employees in dying industries, reach for students whose skills don’t fit in the four-year universities, and offer employment opportunities for nonworking adults.

But just offering the classroom or workshop instruction is only half of the job. A number of states are now granting full tuition for certain STEM specialties. The unemployed will need coaches to help work through the pitfalls that have kept them unemployed in the first place.

These will be costly investments, but they will reward society for decades just as the GI Bill did for America after World War II and following conflicts.

Saving for what?