Lloyd Omdahl: Should churches have taken virus money?

Few questions were asked when the federal government threw $2.2 trillion into the economy. It was the most poorly administered giveaway of money in history. But for several reasons.

Speed was critical; the IRS was underfunded and understaffed for the job and, as soon as the people knew there was money in it for themselves, the political pressure became immense. The ink on the bill was still wet and people were looking in their mailboxes.

Churches underfunded

On the spiritual side, there should have been no need for federal money in the churches. The truth is that almost all churches are underfunded and understaffed. The first church should give modern Christians a clue as to what a real Christian church ought to be like.

With joy and enthusiasm, they sold their property and contributed everything to the general fund without regard to the legalism of the Old Testament. Even though many church leaders would like Christians to believe that 10% of income is a hard rule, there is no rule in the New Testament because Christians pledged everything when they decided to become a Christ follower.

Parishioners give 4%