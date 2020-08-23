Lloyd Omdahl: Should all votes be equal?

Blocking delivery of ballots

In this election year, the national administration has openly admitted that it intends to slow down the mail delivery system so that the ballots of millions of voters will not meet the state deadlines for counting.

The whole effort has been based on the specious claim that there is widespread fraud in the election system, even though a large number of states have proved that voting by mail is honest. In the last five election cycles, North Dakota has cataloged 2,128,582 ballots without a single case of voter fraud.

Fraud hunters would find fraud in the 1880s when poverty raged in the land and votes were cheap. However, in our present prosperity, no one is going to gamble a prison sentence for a $50 sale of a vote. The price tag would be enormous, and the media would have to be in on the game. Impossible!

Repealing the Electoral College

Back in the days when only the propertied folks were eligible to vote and before the creation of political parties, the Founding Fathers thought that civic-minded delegations would meet in state capitols to choose the best in the land to serve as president and vice president.