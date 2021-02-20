Lloyd Omdahl: Self-serving has replaced the common good

Here’s the picture for both the Republican and Democratic caucuses' meetings to decide what they should do about the annual session. In both caucuses one or more will get up and say: “Gee whiz, if you go to an annual session, I can’t serve.”

North Dakota nice kicks in. The caucuses can’t possibly change the system if it means other Democrats or Republicans wouldn’t be able to serve. We have to keep Hilda, Bob, Harry, Tom and Genny in the Legislature, so let’s table this crazy idea until next year.

Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva, said he gets calls to solve problems but has to tell his constituents he will deal with it in a year and a half when the Legislature meets again. By the time the Legislature meets, problems become worse. Of course, if a legislator is sitting down on the beach every other winter, the constituents can’t find him/her, so constituent service suffers.

There are a hundred reasons that say annual legislative sessions would serve the common good.

Bekkedahl noted that the state economy was tied to the global commodities market; Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, warned about the volatility of events; Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, thought the 80-day biennial block slowed candidate recruitment; federal programming requires constant monitoring.