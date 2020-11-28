Lloyd Omdahl: Seeking equal worth in the Electoral College

The idea of a bigot negotiating between the two parties after an election frightened everyone except George Wallace and his 46 electors. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce invested considerable time and money explaining the options to reforming the Electoral College so that a person like Wallace could never play the game again.

Conservatives were more alarmed than liberals for some reason. They presented a strong case for getting rid of the winner-take-all feature, but the people were not listening so nothing happened. We can write extensively again about reform or abolition of the Electoral College and be assured that nothing will happen.

But there is a cognitive gap between our claim of equal worth of all human beings and the workings of the Electoral College. So “one nation under God” once again becomes a false claim because a nation under God would foster the Christian value of equal worth of all citizens.

There are several characteristics of the Electoral College that cheapen the worth of citizens. But let’s focus on the allocation and application of the electors.

The Electoral College is a federal animal in that it is a composite of the people’s representatives in Congress and the state’s representatives in the Senate. Each state gets one elector for each senator and each representative.