Lloyd Omdahl: Secular court speaks on church COVID rules

Common good obsolete?

Perhaps relying on the common good may be an obsolete. While we are seeing it in the health workers who jeopardize their lives every day to help sick and dying people, many of who wouldn’t wear masks, wash hands or socially distance. It is criminally unfair. However, the common good struggles for the sun in the pandemic.

While the Pope’s comments were welcomed by the health community, their effectiveness may be limited even among Catholics.

In a study of Catholics and politics, it was found that liberal and conservative Catholics take their cues from their personal ideologies rather than the church. This explains why so many Catholics disagree with the church on many of its important moral issues.

Decision gives license

The Supreme Court decision may be adopted by some Christian churches as license to open their doors to unlimited numbers of parishioners. According to the research, conservative Catholics will not be listening to Pope Francis.

It’s basic Christian theology to do no harm to others but to love everyone on their Jericho Road. If churches doubt this reading of Scripture, it is time to either accept it or to explain why it doesn’t apply to the spread of death in churches.