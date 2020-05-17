Lloyd Omdahl: Praise God! Churches not going bankrupt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Church donations have plunged because of coronavirus. Some churches won’t survive.”

That’s what the newspaper headlines blared a couple of weeks ago as the financial problems of churches across the country begin to erupt.

According to a 2018-2019 National Congregations Study, a third of the churches had no savings, just 20% streamed their services and only 48% were able to accept donations electronically.

In a “State of the Plate” national poll covering 65% of churches, giving was steady in 27% of the churches; 10-20% down in 34% of the churches; 30-50% down in 22%; and down 75% in 9% of the churches.

ND churches doing OK

But this bad news does not seem to prevail in North Dakota, where churches of various sizes seem to have the crisis under control, according to a quick survey of 30 churches in both large and small communities.

One possible reason for the upbeat morale is that a number of them have applied and received grants (initially called loans) under the federal Payroll Protection Plan.

For the churches approved for grants, PPT covers payroll and associated costs and is calculated by using 2.5 times the monthly payroll.