Lloyd Omdahl: Pondering the low wage conundrum

It is true that no one can live on the North Dakota minimum wage, so it is fortunate that very few people are stuck at that level. Actual wages are set by employers and not state or federal law and vary considerably across the state.

Our smaller communities are struggling to keep their main streets viable in spite of the declining markets. The small retailers cannot balance their books at $15 per hour and the clerks can be paid only eight or nine dollars an hour in a labor market that provides no employment opportunities.

On the other hand, larger communities have major out-of-state markets that boost personal and corporate income. Among them we will find workers being paid in excess of the $15.

Minnesota has solved this problem by having steps in its minimum wage so the smaller business is not required to pay a “one-size-fits-all” minimum wage. Of course, North Dakota can keep the minimum wage so low that it is never a factor because few in North Dakota are being paid $7.25.

The minimum wage argument has become a problem for the government because the anti-union legislation has destroyed unions as the biggest bargainers for wages and working conditions. The federal government has taken over a lot of the working conditions through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.