Lloyd Omdahl: Political realities stall Biden agenda

Voters are frightened by the cost of the Biden proposals ($3.5 trillion) which exaggerate the cost because the cost is supposed to be spread over a 10-year period. Even so, it is a pretty large carrot for the horse.

This peacetime proposal compares to the budgets of Franklin Roosevelt in the Depression of the 1930s when 25% of the workforce was unemployed. So how did Franklin get away with big spending?

Everybody recognized the crisis and, in desperation, deferred to anyone who would lead America out of the mess. For millions of people today there is desperation, but it exists only in minorities.

For those of us in the upper and middle classes, most of these needs are academic. And most of the people in legislatures and Congress have never experienced the kind of pain and hardship with which minorities have lived.

Solutions that take years to propose and implement are meaningless to many feeling the pain right now -- today.

Every informed citizen knows that the playing field is tilted to benefit the upper economic classes, and the Biden proposals would help level the playing field by benefiting the economically deprived.