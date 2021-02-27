Lloyd Omdahl: Playing hardball in state politics

Because every sitting legislator wants to keep his/her seat, Republicans will be giving up no seat out of fairness or compassion. They will try to keep all seats, even expanding the size of the Legislature to be sure that no Republican loses a seat in the decennial lottery.

It is during the reapportionment process that we see the use of raw power. Even though the Republicans can govern without winning another seat, their lust for the sport will overcome them. They will protect the malapportionment they already have and try to add more malapportionment before the 2023 season. It’s hardball all the way.

Since I am no longer a privileged member of the “smoke-filled” room, I am not privy to the plans for the resuscitation of the Democratic-NPL. But it seems time for them to play hardball or move to a different league.

But there isn’t any need to end the game by swinging at a wild pitch. They have access to what once was referred to as “the gun behind the door” -- the constitutional right to initiate constitutional amendments and laws and to refer acts of the Legislature.

So what do legislators have to fear from this party peering over the cliff of extinction? A lot. The little party could capitalize on this fear by proposing popular reforms to shatter the comfort of the present officeholders.