Lloyd Omdahl: Pain of true believers in body politic

Trump didn’t do it alone

Many liberals think that Trump alone is responsible for the true believer drift in society, but Hoffer has a different assessment.

“No matter how vital we think the role of leadership is in the rise of a mass movement, there is no doubt that the leaders cannot create the conditions which make the rise of the movement possible.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In other words, polarization is a manifestation of the public mind. We can only conclude that something is amiss in the whole body politic.

Hoffer alleges that a true believer “cannot be weaned away from his cause by an appeal to reason or moral sense” and fears “compromise and cannot be persuaded to qualify the certitude and righteousness of his holy cause.”

He claims that “a rising mass movement attracts and holds a following not by its doctrine and promises but by the refuge from the anxieties, barrenness and meaningless by an individual existence.”

The need for belonging

This is an interesting observation, because society has been promoting and accepting the spread of individuality as a virtue.