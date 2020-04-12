Lloyd Omdahl: Our form of government is costing lives

If rural areas are so vulnerable, why is Gov. Doug Burgum refusing to brace the state for its share of the pandemic? He may be playing coronavirus roulette, but it’s other lives being gambled.

Sense of community rising

In the past weeks, the pandemic has brought out the best in many Americans. The sense of compassion and community has been rising as citizens realize that everyone needs everyone else.

We have been asking all of the health and service workers, including store clerks, postal and mail employees to risk their lives. And while they are risking their lives for us, we disregard the recommendations designed to slow the virus so it won’t be necessary for them to risk their lives.

A few weeks ago, I asked a pastor to explain why people were leaving their churches in droves. She summed it up in one word: prosperity. While that may not be the only reason, it certainly is one of the best.

The pandemic is teaching us that life is worth more than money, a shocking discovery for some. Hopefully, the pandemic will help us reconsider our values.

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota lieutenant governor. His column appears Sundays.

