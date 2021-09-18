Lloyd Omdahl: Open letter to North Dakota Democrats

North Dakota has become a one-party state with little hope for the Democratic Party to rise out of the ashes like a phoenix and magically create a competitive two-party system.

Republicans have indisputable control of state government, holding the governorship and over two-thirds of both houses of the Legislature. Some would say the Democratic Party ought to subcontract its job to some organization that has an agenda, like the PTA, if we have PTAs anymore.

30% for president

With Democratic candidates racking up only 30% of the presidential vote, there is little light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, there isn’t even a tunnel.

It is time for the Democratic leaders to recognize that the party will be a minority for a long time to come. They need to develop a strategy for making a minority party effective even though its numbers may be few.

First, it needs to decide on an agenda for North Dakota. Exactly what would they like to offer North Dakota that the Republicans are never going to propose?