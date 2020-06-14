Lloyd Omdahl: Only riots, burning result in action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I look at the past two weeks of burning, demonstrating and rioting, I am torn between my Christian self and my realistic self.

As a Christian, I hurt when other people hurt. If Ruth cried, I just melted. When the dad and little girl drowned on the Rio Grande, I wept. When I think of the 400 years of oppression of African Americans by deprivation, beatings and lynchings, I am appalled and feel their pain.

After all, compassion is what Christianity is all about -- the love of God and love for each other. So I am enraged when fellow Christians end up with the oppressors in bringing grief and pain to moms, dads and children of minorities.

As a Christian, I am supposed to be for peace, not rioting and looting. But some days I feel like pacifist Lutheran Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who abandoned pacifism to help kill Adolph Hitler.

My Christian heart says to advocate peace, but peace will not change the lives of African Americans. If history tells us anything, it says that nothing happens until the majority feels threatened.

My concern at the present time is that the changes being suggested are confined to only law enforcement. Since everything else is off the table, once we’ve moved a few badges around, everything will return to normal oppression.