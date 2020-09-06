Lloyd Omdahl: North Dakota needs annual legislative sessions

Common sense

Over half of the states with annual sessions meet during the first four months of the year. If the business of North Dakota does not warrant more than four-month sessions, common sense will dictate shorter annual meetings. So the citizens can still serve in the Legislature.

That brings into the fore one of the real reasons legislators oppose annual sessions so vehemently: a number of them would find it inconvenient to serve in annual sessions and the Legislature doesn’t have the political will to cope with even a handful of disgruntled members.

Benefiting incumbents

Under the biennial sessions, all of the present legislators can serve. Their presence proves the point. The only conclusion to draw is that legislators opposed to the annual session have an arrangement convenient for them but not necessarily good for the state.