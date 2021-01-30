Lloyd Omdahl: North Dakota Legacy Fund too big to spend

Nathe argues that his bill would make it possible to focus capital on qualified projects in North Dakota. In turn, this capital would have an economic impact that would create more jobs, higher wages, new profits and more tax revenue.

While Nathe’s legislation would require fine-tuning, it looks like a partial answer to the undercapitalization that has restricted economic development in the state. We are reaping the sin of undercapitalization in the COVID-19 disaster that is weeding out all sorts of small businesses too undercapitalized to survive months of revenue losses.

Undercapitalization in North Dakota is so serious that the availability of new money will produce, in addition to solid proposals, a number of risky ventures that will test the discipline of the deciders.

The inventors of bigger and better widgets will appear, very likely with a local legislator and a mayor, to support new technology for widget-making even though widgets have been replaced by duct tape.

North Dakota is a small state of personal relationships, making the maintenance of harmony an important function in society. Harmony is served when everyone gets what they want. When someone gets something, everybody should get something. This has been the legislative rule for the universities since our creation in 1889.