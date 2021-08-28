Lloyd Omdahl: North Dakota: A state comes of age

When General Custer left North Dakota he told us not to do anything until he came back. We have done our best to respect his instructions.

It is true that he had political ambitions. After all, General Grant got two terms for being a war hero. Custer decided to run as a Democrat which would have been worse than going to the Little Big Horn. Even though he messed up in Montana, we still think of him as a North Dakota hero because he is the best we could get.

He was a genuine hero in the Civil War. Minnesota had a unit in the Civil War but North Dakota was unrepresented. We were just as hawkish as Minnesota but we had no one to go. People were scarce in the prairie state around the Civil War days. (Wars are never civil.)

In fact, our cartographers created several western counties that had no people just to impress investors and attract immigrants. Slope County is still hoping for people -- even an orphan train.

Seeing ND clearly

There is still a strong feeling that God did not intend for this flat country to be used for anything but raising bison. When humor columnist Dave Barry was here, he said there was nothing to see for a hundred miles and you could see that pretty clearly.