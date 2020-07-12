Lloyd Omdahl: Nobody Is abolishing law enforcement

Nothing happens now

Too many citizens were quick to hear and repeat rumors about abolishing law enforcement. Only people who are ignorant about the operation of our governments get disturbed. Sometimes, only one or two policymakers make radical statements that are reframed: “Do you know what they are doing now …” The truth is that they are doing nothing until the idea goes through the laborious policy mill. And nothing ever looks like the original proposal.

Generally speaking, to get any policy -- good or bad -- to a governor or president’s desk requires sustained public support of 60 or 70% of the electorate and six or eight years to mature. All government action is slow.

In a democracy as diverse as ours, the political people have to do a lot of negotiating to get every interest on board. And when the dealing is done, nobody gets all of what they wanted. Because we are not angels, we always want more than our share and we crab when we don’t get it. In the matter of police reform, nobody will get what they want and everyone will feel cheated. That’s America.

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota lieutenant governor. His column appears Sundays.

