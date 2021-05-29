Lloyd Omdahl: Newspapers foster sense of community

Because newspapers have been at the forefront of community building, we cannot talk about the precarious condition of the published word without considering this primary function of nurturing the sense of togetherness. As we look at the decline of the newspaper industry, we also see the fragmentation of relationships in communities.

While the development of community becomes more and more difficult as the size of cities becomes larger, the weekly newspapers are in a more advantageous position to foster a sense of community because intimacy already exists.

So what is this community that newspapers nurture? The word “community” has been used so recklessly that its true definition has become meaningless, and we have used it to skit along the surface like a pond-skimming bug that never looks down.

Fabian Pfortmuller of the Together Institute has been troubled by the lack of an accurate definition and to purify use of the term he offers a few comments to clarify the definition.

He alleges that the absolute core of a community is that the people care about each other.

“When people care about each other, they develop trust and trust unlocks collaboration, sharing, support, hope, safety and much more,” Fabian claims.