Lloyd Omdahl: ND newspapers didn’t need a pandemic

The latest predictions for the pandemic are that it may be around for another year or two. How many papers can survive that long without advertising dollars?

While government emergency aid has been floating around for small business, the local newspapers are not eligible because they are newspapers. It has long been a tradition to protect the integrity of newspapers from the groping hand of political influence.

That is why it was somewhat surprising to find that CEO Dean Ridings of America’s Newspapers, a consortium 1,500 newspapers founded last fall, was urging Congress to include newspapers in the government’s Payroll Protection Program.

Government aid?

Trained in the ethics of journalism in an undergraduate major, I can understand why the old time traditionalists will have a difficult time with the suggestion of accepting government help. But the world is changing.

Some defenders of print newspapers argue the economic benefits of having local newspapers. Whether we like it or not, North Dakota is faced with losing more newspapers if we argue economics. We have to think beyond dollars and consider social and community value as something worth investment.