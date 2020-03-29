Lloyd Omdahl: ND has a lot of social distance

While most people have been badmouthing the coronavirus, I am trying to look on the positive side. This hope that we will bounce back the better is unfounded. We need to search for the good side of the virus attack. So far, there are two positives, pun not intended.

If North Dakota plays its cards right, the requirements of “social distance” (6 feet apart) can be a greater financial boon than the billions of tons of lignite coal under western North Dakota, most of which will not be mined.

Lots of social distance

North Dakota has a huge surplus of social distance. Throughout most of our history, social distance has been our cross to bear. Upon our founding, we advertised in Europe for immigrants who wanted social distance. Some came, found too much and went back. Not a fjord in the place!

Because of social distance, highways have been a challenge. So has it been a burden on the railroads. When I was tax commissioner, a railroad tax man, arguing for a lower property tax assessment, said that “we would just as soon North Dakota wasn’t here … all we want to do is get to Seattle.”

2,673,271 per person