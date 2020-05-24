Lloyd Omdahl: ND facing realities of coal decline

Capitalism doesn’t mourn

Even though Green River Energy is making efforts to soften the closure blow in the affected communities, the profit-motivated capitalistic system has little room for mourning the social implications and economic consequences of its actions.

For decades we have refused to believe in the science of earth warming, using quack science to buttress our cause, the realities of its consequences are becoming more clear as each day passes. But because we have a strong economic motive and believe what we want to believe, we will deny its reality until we are on the edge of the abyss.

While North Dakotans have a motive to deny earth warming, the rest of the states don’t and are beginning to deal with the environmental crisis. And outside forces hold most of the cards.

Outsiders hold cards

Oregon and Washington are ruling out the inclusion of coal in their energy mixes. Minnesota is planning to shut lignite out by 2050. The environmentally friendly states in the west and New England have also been moving to curtail coal-generated power. Eventually, Congress will act.