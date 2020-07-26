Lloyd Omdahl: More reform proposed for higher ed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota voters will once again be deciding whether the Board of Higher Education should be revamped to solve unidentified problems seen by the Legislature.

For the 2014 election ballot, the Legislature proposed the outright abolition of the board with replacement by three full-time commissioners. The idea was soundly trashed by the voters.

Double board size

In the upcoming November election, the Legislature is asking us to approve increasing the size of the board from seven to 14 plus a student representative.

Within this six-year period, many of the legislators who voted for the three-commissioner system were on hand to vote for increasing the board to 14. This raises the question of whether the Legislatures knows what it is looking for and what the nature of the perceived problem may be.

In studies comparing the effectiveness of the unicameral legislature in Georgia with bicameral bodies in 1830, the researchers considered the stability of the legislature (frequency of later amendments) as a measure of performance.

In the case of the North Dakota Legislature not knowing its mind on board sizes, it appears that we have a stability problem that would question the competence of the Legislature.